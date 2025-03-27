Days after confirming Dylan Walker's departure from the club, the New Zealand Warriors have wasted no time attempting to find a replacement for him and have reportedly already tabled an offer to an overseas forward.

As reported by News Corp, the New Zealand Warriors have tabled a three-year contract to Leeds Rhinos forward Morgan Gannon which would see him start at the club in 2026 and last until the end of 2028.

The interest in the talented overseas player comes as he has impressed in limited matches this year since missing the entire 2024 season to recover from concussions.

Off-contract at the end of 2025, Gannon has appeared in over 50 Super League matches and has made one appearance for the England Knights - a development team of emerging talent who will one day compete for a place in England's national team.

Primarily playing in the back row or at lock, the 21-year-old's father, Jim Gannon, played 22 matches for the Balmain Tigers (1998-99) before having a successful career overseas for several teams, including the Huddersfield Giants and Hull Kingston Rovers.

Former Parramatta Eels and current Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur addressed the reports but believes that Gannon will remain overseas and will sign an extension with the club for 2026.

“He's contracted this year, and Bleasy is working with his management to extend his deal,” Leeds coach Brad Arthur has since said.

“I know he loves the club and he appreciates what the club have done for him, all the indicators are he wants to continue to play here.”

“I'm pretty comfortable with where he's at. I'd expect him to be playing for Leeds next year, but until it's sorted, the decision is yet to be made.

“He probably does have aspirations to play in the NRL some day. But that might be further down the track.

“I'd expect him to be excited by that interest, but he's a pretty level-headed kid, and he knows that in his development he's still a long way off where he could get to in the future.”