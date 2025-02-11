The New Zealand Warriors have suffered a disastrous blow on the eve of their Las Vegas match against the Canberra Raiders to kick off the 2025 NRL season.

After sustaining a wrist injury during the club's opening pre-season match against the Cronulla Sharks, the club confirmed that winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak will undergo "surgery after fracturing and dislocating his left wrist".

A member of the 2023 Dally M Team of the Year, Watene-Zelezniak is set to be out for an estimated 6 to 12 weeks, per NRL Physio, further depleting the club's outside back stocks.

The injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the Warriors, who lost Marcelo Montoya to the Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of last season and Rocco Berry (shoulder) remains on the sidelines indefinitely.

However, in some good news Adam Pompey (hand) and halfback recruit Tanah Boyd (calf) will be available for selection for their Round 1 match overseas in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

Casualty Ward