The New Zealand Warriors have provided an update on five injured played ahead of their round one clash against the Cronulla Sharks on Friday evening.

The club has confirmed that forward Marata Niukore will be absent for round one after picking up an injury in the club's second trial match against The Dolphins.

Niukore has been sidelined with a minor foot injury, with the club's Head of Performance, Balin Cupples, stating that no return timeline has been given and his return is indefinite.

"(He is) expected to come out of his protective boot and modified weight bearing acute phase later this week," Cupples said.

A significant loss for the Warriors, the club is also hoping fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will soon make his return back to the team.

It is understood that he has started making his way back into team warm-ups, and in the coming week will return to team training and running training.

"(He) continues his reactive running progressions," he added.

The club has also provided an injury update on trio Leka Halasima, Demitric Sifakula and Edward Kosi.

Halasima sustained a minor ankle sprain against The Dolphins in week two of the trials and despite no timeline been given he will return to running preparations next week.

Returning from ACL injury, Demitric Sifakula has continued to strengthen his knee and is set to return in the middle of the season.

Winger Edward Kosi has recovered from a hand injury and has been named in the NSW Cup line-up for their game against the Newtown Jets.