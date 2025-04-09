The New Zealand Warriors have provided an official update on the status of four injured players ahead of their Round 6 clash against the Melbourne Storm.

Competing away from home in Melbourne on Sunday, outside back Rocco Berry (shoulder) has been cleared to return to the field after being a late omission from their match against the Wests Tigers a fortnight ago.

As Berry returns to the field, another three will remain on the casualty ward.

Winger Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (hamstring) is working his way back onto the field after being absent from Round 4 after sustaining an injury against his former side. He is expected to return in Round 11.

In other injury news, forward Tom Ale (foot) is set to be available for selection from Round 9, and winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak's (wrist) return timeline has been set as between Round 10 and Round 14.

New Zealand Warriors Injury List