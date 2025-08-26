The Penrith Panthers are reportedly set to add to their forward stocks for the 2026 season with a new signing from the New Zealand Warriors.

The Panthers have yet to fill all their Top 30 roster spots for next season and have decided to look to the open market.

While it has been heavily reported that Daine Laurie and Luke Sommerton are among a group of players that won't be offered new deals to remain at the club, Penrith is set to fill one of those vacant spots with a new recruit.

Without a contract for next season and on the lookout for a new deal, The Daily Telegraph reports that the Panthers are set to sign forward Tom Ale from the New Zealand Warriors.

Debuting in 2020, the 26-year-old has featured in 42 matches in the NRL throughout his career, but hasn't played a single game this season and instead has been relegated to reserve-grade.

The decision to sign Ale comes after fellow Warriors forward Kayliss Fatialofa backflipped on a decision to join them, instead deciding to remain in New Zealand after inking a new contract.