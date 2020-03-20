Warriors CEO Cameron George has announced that the team has committed to stay in Australia and continue on with the 2020 NRL premiership season amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Upon the Australian and New Zealand governments announcing they will be closing their borders, the Warriors have opted to stick in Australia after a crisis meeting yesterday.

The Warriors have spent the last week in camp in Kingscliff in northern New South Wales as they prepare to face the Canberra Raiders in round two of the NRL season this weekend.

George told warriors.kiwi the players had shown a phenomenal commitment to both the club and its fans as well as the competition as a whole.

“Despite the impact of the coronavirus crisis and being away from their families, they’re making enormous sacrifices for the fans and the game.

“We’re just so proud of the way they’re representing our club. It couldn’t be any tougher for them but they’re not letting it show by giving their undertaking to stay in Australia and do their best to represent the Vodafone Warriors and keep the competition going.”

After the Warriors’ round two clash at Cbus Super Stadium, the club’s new home for the foreseeable future, they will head down to Sydney to face the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles at Lottoland on Friday, March 27.