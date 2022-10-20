Two-time premiership winner with the Penrith Panthers Scott Sorensen and young Canberra Raiders back Sebastian Kris will make their Tests debuts this week for the Kiwis.

Up against underdog Jamaica who lack experience, Michael Maguire has decided to shuffle around his team.

Deciding to give his squad members playing time, they will be looking to continue their form from last week against Lebanon.

Sorensen will become the fifth member of his family to represent the New Zealand Kiwis. He will join uncles Dane and Kurt, grandfather Bill and great uncle Dave to play in the Kiwis jersey.

His two uncles Dane and Kurt played a combined 45 test matches for New Zealand spanning 15 years. While grandfather Bill and great uncle Dave played over 20 times across ten years.

Earlier this year, Sorensen spoke to the ABC about his family history in rugby league.

"They opened the door for Kiwi players to come across and play league in Australia, so it is humbling to be mentioned in the same conversation as them,” the current Panthers player said.

"In the family there are lots of clippings and photo albums of them, lots of stories about them.”

Sorensen will be looking to make his own history in the Kiwis jersey. His inclusion into the teams comes from a great year with Penrith. Appearing 24 times he played a crucial role coming off the bench, which was topped off with a try in this year's decider against the Eels.

The other debutante for New Zealand will be winger Sebastian Kris from the Canberra Raiders. After stepping aside from the NRL in 2020, he has become vital to the Raiders team. Helping them into the finals this season, he scored 14 tries from 20 appearances.

This will be Kris's first test for New Zealand but not his first game for them. Playing against Leeds Rhinos in the lead-up to the World Cup, he scored a hat-trick and showed Maguire why he deserves a spot in the starting team.

Also, coming into the squad for the game against Jamaica are Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Moses Leota and Issac Liu. With the five inclusions Ronaldo Mulitalo, Jordan Rapana, Jesse Bromwich, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Joseph Tapine will drop out of the team.

Appearing last in 2019, former captain Watene-Zelezniak has seen a revival in his career. Now at the Warriors, he has brought back his good from.

Joining teammate James Fisher-Harris in the front-row, Moses Leota will relish the opportunity to bring their lethal combination to the world stage. As Dally M Lock of the Year, Joseph Tapine gets rested, Isaac Liu has been given the opportunity to take his spot.

New Zealand will face Jamaica at 5:30am (AEDT) on Sunday as they look to cement a quarter-finals spot.

New Zealand Kiwis Side

1. Joseph Manu

24. Sebastian Kris

3. Marata Niukore

4. Peta Hiku

19. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

6. Dylan Brown

14. Kieran Foran

15. Moses Leota

9. Brandon Smith

10. James Fisher-Harris (c)

12. Kenneath Bromwich

17. Briton Nikora

20. Isaac Liu

11. Isaiah Papali'I

16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona

22. Jeremy Marshall-King

23. Scott Sorensen

8. Jesse Bromwich

21. Charnze Nicoll-Kolkstad