The NRL transfer market has been hot in recent days with a ton of moving stars, and it seems another name has been thrown into the mix.

A report on Wednesday from Wide World of Sports revealed that the Canterbury Bulldogs were open to letting star half Matt Burton walk from his contract in 2027.

The rumours indicated that he would be keen on joining the Perth Bears in their inaugural season, which would be a huge coup for the club coached by Mal Meninga.

Despite speculation, sources close to the Bulldogs have told Zero Tackle that there is no truth to these reports.

Burton, who was brought in from the Penrith Panthers in 2022, was touted as the club's biggest signing in recent years, bar Stephen Crichton.

He remains part of the Bulldogs' future plans, sources tell us, and is expected to keep his place in the club's ranks.

While it's been reported that some officials in Belmore have not been overly impressed with Burton's form, there is no chance of the NSW Blues utility being moved on from the club.

He is currently contracted until the end of 2027.