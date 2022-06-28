South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook last week revealed negotiations have begun with the South Sydney Rabbitohs over his future, and has now confirmed he wants a three-year deal.

It was reported last week that the Rabbitohs were chasing a two-year deal with the New South Wales Blues' hooker, who was relegated to Brad Fittler's bench for Game 2 in Perth on Sunday evening.

That has now shifted though, with Cook confirming to Fox Sports that it's a three-year deal he is chasing.

Off-contract at the end of the 2023 season, a three-year extension would take Cook through until the end of 2026, although puts the club in a difficult position - similar to what they faced last season with Adam Reynolds - given the emergence of Peter Mamouzelos.

Reynolds ultimately left the Rabbitohs, who were only set to offer him a one-year deal. Reynolds, chasing job security, moved to the Brisbane Broncos, who are currently on the edge of the top four, while Souths, with Lachlan Ilias attempting to fill the boots of the veteran halfback, are struggling to hold their spot in the top eight.

Now 31 years of age, Cook will be 32 at the end of his current contract, and 35 by the time a three-year extension ends, but told Fox Sports that he believes his body can handle that.

“I want to finish my career here and I feel like I could play until 35 or 36. I’d love three years and I’d call it quits after that just so I could finish with South Sydney,” Cook told the Fox League Podcast.

“I’m confident and take a lot of pride in how I look after myself and no doubt I’d make sure I continue to deliver.

“I understand as well about leaving the jersey in a good spot, where with the transition of the players coming through that I leave the club in a good position.

“At the moment I do feel quite fresh and it’s probably because of the late start.

“Also the transition of playing a lot of reserve grade where my body was able to adapt to playing a lot against men when I was young.

“I haven’t been beaten up in first grade since I was 18 and touch wood no serious injuries in my career.

The spanner in the works is the future of young hooker Peter Mamouzelos, who is the future of the number nine jumper at Redfern for Jason Demetriou, who is under plenty of pressure given the club's slow start to the year.

Lachlan Ilias was hooked during South Sydney's last game against the St George Illawarra Dragons after the club fell behind 32-0 inside the opening half hour of the contest.

While Ilias is the future of the number seven jersey, the Rabbitohs have plenty of questions to answer, with a struggling Cody Walker also off-contract at the end of next season.

Given Ilias clearly has been rushed into the side, it's a mistake the Rabbitohs won't want to repeat.

Cook's form has still been strong at club level this year, although undoubtedly a step down on his production in 2022 when he was able to help his team to a grand final appearance - one they ultimately lost to the Penrith Panthers juggernaut.

Mamouzelos is on contract until the end of 2024, so the club have time to move the 21-year-old into their first-grade system, however, a three-year extension for Cook would still leave a two-year window where current back up is not secured to Souths and unlikely to be playing regular first-grade.