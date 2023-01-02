New Wests Tigers assistant coach David Furner has revealed why he made the switch from the Canterbury Bulldogs, saying he was excited by the club's vision.

Furner, who was born in Queanbeyan, has been part of the Canberra Raiders as both a player and head coach for more than 300 games, having played 200 between 1992 and 2000, and coached 109 between 2009 and 2013.

He also spent a number of years as an assistant coach at the club before his departure from the head coaching role at the end of 2013.

He has since been involved with the North Queensland Cowboys, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Leeds Rhinos (head coach), Newcastle Knights and Canterbury Bulldogs.

His time at the Cowboys was the most successful, where Furner was part of the late Paul Green's staff that guided the club to a premiership in 2015, while his stint in charge of Leeds was cut short after just 16 games in charge.

He was part of Trent Barrett's struggling staff at the Bulldogs, but has not stayed on to join the rebuild under former Penrith Panthers assistant Cameron Ciraldo.

Instead, he has made the switch to the Tigers, and told the club website that he is keen by what is to come in 2023.

"I met obviously with Tim, and Tim gave me a call to say this is the situation he was in and this is what he was going to do," Furner said.

"Would I be interested in coming on board?

"You've got Benji on board, Robbie on board, I'm excited about what the club foresee for everyone.

"For me, it's exciting, because I know what the club vision is and how much they are looking to change, and where they want to get to.

"I'd love to be part of that."

The club have been busy overhauling their coaching staff following Michael Maguire's departure in the middle of last year, with Tim Sheens to coach for the next two years before Benji Marshall takes over.

The Tigers have had a busy off-season, signing all of Apisai Koroisau, David Klemmer (in a player swap with Jackson Hastings), Isaiah Papali'i and John Bateman, who returns to the NRL from the English Super League.

The joint venture picked up the wooden spoon and haven't made the finals in more than a decade, but there is a genuine hope the new signings will be able to toughen up a forward pack who leaked points horrendously during 2022.

The Tigers kick-off their season with a Sunday evening clash against the Gold Coast Titans.