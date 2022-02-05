NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 09: Blake Taaffe of the Rabbitohs passes during the round 17 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the North Queensland Cowboys at McDonald Jones Stadium, on July 09, 2021, in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The NRL is set to trial new technology in hope of eliminating misjudged forward passes this pre-season in what will be music to the ears of league fans across the nation.

Despite the bunker's recent introduction, forward passes have continued to go overlooked, prompting fans to call for drastic changes to how the NRL can neutralise the issue.

The league secretly implemented new technology late into the 2021 season as an initial trial, with two separate firms set to aid the league's hopes of combatting missed forward pass calls ahead of the NRL's opening round next month.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, UK firm Sportable have implemented microchips into balls to read whether passes are thrown forward, while another unnamed group have also been invited to experiment with their own ball-tracking technology.

NRL Rd 10 - Warriors v Eels
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 16: Mitchell Moses of the Eels passes the ball during the round 10 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Parramatta Eels at Suncorp Stadium, on May 16, 2021, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Pre-season matches and the NRLW season will see the technology come into play but won't effect matches, with the ARL still required to decide whether the ball-tracking additions will be used throughout the NRL's home and away season.

The NRL are set to assess the capabilities of both avenues in the hope either are advantageous to the league.

“We have been quietly working on different types of technology with a couple of companies for the past 12 months or so,” NRL’s head of football Graham Annesley said, via The Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s not an easy solution due to the physics of the forward pass rule and the location of cameras at venues.

“We’ve been exploring two very different possible solutions and we trialled one of them behind the scenes in a number of games late last year.

“The alternate proposal will also be blind tested in several pre-season matches over the next month. This will allow us to properly assess the capability and accuracy of both technologies against each other.

“After the trials we will discuss the results with the Commission and seek further direction on next steps.

NRL Rd 10 - Rabbitohs v Knights
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 18: Kurt Mann of the Knights passes the ball during the round 10 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Newcastle Knights at Bankwest Stadium on July 18, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

“While I’m not sure of the outcome at this stage, the potential to finally crack one of the great frustrations of our game is very exciting.”

Should the NRL see startling results from ball-tracking, the ARL could implement the assistance for Round 1, however 2023 is seen as a more likely timeline should any questions arise in the coming weeks.

 

Follow Zero Tackle on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more of the latest rugby league news.
 