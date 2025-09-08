Lewis Dodd may have a new way out of the South Sydney Rabbitohs ahead of the 2026 NRL season.

One of this year's most disappointing signings, Dodd has failed to impress head coach Wayne Bennett to the point that the veteran mentor questioned his ability recently when asked if his form was the issue.

Dodd, signed by the Rabbitohs on a three-year, $2 million deal, is unlikely to be at the Maroubra-based club for the start of next year if they can help it.

South Sydney, who recently re-signed Cody Walker and are also set to confirm an extension for loanee Jayden Sullivan, also have Jamie Humphreys, Ashton Ward, and the arriving Jonah Glover on the books for next year, as well as centre Jack Wighton, who can shuffle to five-eighth.

It means Dodd will be well down the pecking order again despite his valuation to the club's salary cap, and The Sydney Morning Herald is now reporting the Catalans Dragons are interested in picking up Dodd.

Catalans have had Luke Keary playing for them this year, but the ex-Sydney Rooster and Rabbitoh has confirmed his release recently, retiring from the sport.

Dodd would be a contender to walk straight into the French outfit should he make the move back around the world, with the report saying English clubs are of the understanding that the deal is as good as done for Dodd to make his way to Catalans.

The 23-year-old, formerly from St Helens, where he was a Super League-winning halfback, has made just six appearances in the NRL, making a single try assist and having little to no involvement.

He has otherwise spent his time in the NSW Cup.

It's unclear whether the Rabbitohs would have to foot any of the wage bill for him to head back to the Super League next year, but it's understood they would have no problems doing so in an effort to free up the other portion of his salary, which would go some way towards easing the salary cap stress South Sydney find themselves in.