Brisbane Broncos and New South Wales Blues star prop Payne Haas reportedly backflipped on his request for a release from the club.

Haas shocked the NRL world last week by asking for a release from the Broncos, a request the Broncos promptly shut down.

The star prop is on contract until the end of the 2024 season with the Red Hill-based outfit, and it's understood that a breakdown in negotiations led to Haas taking the explosive option.

Haas is believed to want an increased deal over the next two seasons, as well as a shorter extension - only until the end of 2025 - than the Broncos are offering, which is believed to have been until the end of 2027 or 2028.

According to News Corp the two parties have held crisis talks over the past 24 hours as they continue to negotiate Haas' future, and it was enough to convince the NRL's best prop to take his immediate request off the table.

A Broncos official reportedly confirmed to the publication that Haas will now honour the current deal until the end of 2024.

Haas spoke out earlier this week about the decision, telling reporters he wanted less years and that he isn't money hungry.

"What's bothered me the most is that people are saying I'm money hungry," he told AAP.

"If I was, I would've left Brisbane ages ago.

"I think it's a fair deal and it's the same deal they offered me last year, and the Broncos offered that.

"I didn't ask for it (the new deal) and I've asked for less years. It is what it is, I'll let the club and my manager do the talking."

Haas is unable to receive offers from rival clubs until November 1, 2023.