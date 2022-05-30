Semi Radradra could be closing in on a return to the NRL, with reports suggesting he is being pursued by Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins ahead of their inaugural season in the competition.

The Dolphins, who have struggled enormously to attract marquee talent to this point, are fast running out of time to build a competitive squad.

Thus far, their backline options include Jamayne Isaako, Robert Jennings, Edrick Lee, Euan Aitken, and the yet to debut Valynce Te Whare.

RELATED: Dolphins signing tracker, rolling best 17

It means Bennett is still on the lookout for talent right across his backline, although the spine - which is yet to be filled - is of particular urgency.

Despite that, it has been reported by English publication The Rugby Paper that Radradra's next club could be back in the NRL with the Dolphins.

The former Parramatta Eels star, who played 94 games for the blue and gold between 2013 and 2017, and also represented Fiji four times, as well as Australia once, abandoned the 13-man game at the end of 2017.

He has since played for Toulon, Bordeaux and Bristol, where he currently is, although the 29-year-old has struggled with injury throughout this year.

The 11-Test star for Fiji has a contract with Bristol until the end of the 2022-23 season, however, reports suggest the club are keen to part ways with the winger as they balance their own salary cap.

A try-scoring freak during his time in the NRL, the powerful winger crossed 82 times in his 94 games for Parramatta.

It has previously been reported that Radradra may not be the only Fijian winger eyeing off a return to the NRL, with Suliasi Vunivalu also in conversations with various clubs.