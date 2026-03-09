Channel 7 is set to kick off its new NRL panel show on Monday night, hosted by star players Luke Keary, Corey Parker, Aaron Woods, and journalist David Riccio.

In a surprising twist, the first episodes will be filmed in Melbourne - the home of AFL — rather than Sydney, where rival programs like NRL 360 and 100% Footy are produced.

While the show is expected to eventually relocate to Sydney once a permanent set is finalised, the Melbourne launch raises questions about how the network will attract talent and guests in a city dominated by AFL culture and only one NRL team.

This program represents Channel 7's first major step towards securing broadcast rights for the NRL in 2028.

One proposed strategy by the network is to bring back Monday Night Footy, a move that would allow their Agenda Setters show to air directly after the game, keeping viewers tuned in to the channel for extended coverage.

Industry observers will be watching closely to see whether Channel 7's bold approach — launching an NRL show in AFL territory — can establish a foothold in a market currently dominated by Sydney-based productions.