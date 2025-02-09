The Melbourne Storm have appointed a new member to their leadership group for the 2025 NRL season, with hooker Harry Grant once again being appointed club captain.

After getting within reach of the 2024 Premiership before going down to the Penrith Panthers, the Storm look to go one better this upcoming season and will rely heavily upon their most experienced players.

Grant has been re-appointed club captain and halves partners Cameron Munster and 2024 Dally M Medallist Jahrome Hughes have been retained as vice-captains.

The trio of Josh King, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Tui Kamikamica will remain in the club's leadership group but will be joined by back-rower Eliesa Katoa following a breakout season.

“Consistency has been a big theme this pre-season and we're pleased to maintain the core of our leadership group heading into 2025,” said Storm Leadership and Development Coach Todd Lowrie.

“Harry was the standout choice to captain our squad again this year, he worked incredibly hard throughout his first season in the role and has the utmost respect amongst his teammates and the coaching staff.

“With the support of Hughesy and Munster as vice-captains, and with the experience of Kingy, Paps and Tui, we have an excellent group who will maintain standards and drive the connection between our club, fans and community.”

Arriving in 2023 from the New Zealand Warriors, Katoa has featured prominently in the club's forward pack over the past two seasons and added 46 appearances to his resume.

A two-time Tongan international, he has scored 28 career tries and remains contracted until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

“Eli is someone we've been really impressed with. He's taken a big step forward over the past 12 months, not just with his rugby league, but with his leadership throughout the squad.

“He's an exciting young leader and someone we think will add a huge amount of value to the group this season.”