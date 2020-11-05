After recently extending his contract with the Newcastle Knights until 2024, star Kalyn Ponga has the opportunity to represent New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup in 2023, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.
After details of Ponga’s $1.1 million-a-season deal was revealed, Ponga may become a free agent at the end of the 2022 season with a player option in his remaining two years, allowing him an opportunity to leave the Knights to seek out his dream of playing for the All-Blacks.
After Ponga’s extension in June, it wasn’t revealed at the time whether there were any clauses that would allow him to pursue his dream move to rugby union, with Newcastle CEO Phil Gardner denying any reports that there would be an All-Blacks clause involved.
Given the knowledge now that there is indeed a player clause included at the end of 2022, Gardner’s comments have changed on the situation.
“I’d be really surprised if the All Blacks weren’t talking to him now, that’s the kind of talent we are talking about here,” Gardner said.
“He could play for the All Blacks, the Wallabies, or he may end up going to Japan or Europe. We genuinely want the best for the young man and while ever he wants to play rugby league, we want him to play here at Newcastle in an environment he enjoys.
“It’s no secret I want to win a comp in Newcastle, I want to hold the trophy up here,” Ponga said at the time of his re-signing in June.
“We’re building towards something and I can definitely feel it. It’s something that I want to be a part of and I’m excited to be a part of.
“There was a lot of talk in the media about rugby union but I’ve always said I’m focused on the Knights and have been since I walked in the door.”
All-Blacks legend Sir John Kirwan said back in February that it would be a huge risk for Ponga to make the All-Blacks team with only a year of rugby union under his belt.
“I don’t think he could do it in one year,” Kirwan said.
“It would be high risk on his part. He could take that risk if he wants, but this All Blacks team has some guys who are pretty big competitors and like to succeed. I think he needs two years. He’s got nothing to lose. A two-year contract and if it doesn’t work out he can go back to league.
“This has nothing to do with money. For guys at this level, what I’ve realised is that they want a different challenge. I believe that’s what Kalyn wants, and if he wants to have a crack then it won’t be about money. He’s got the ability man, for sure. He’s got the ability, he just has to decide which position and I think he’s more a 10 or a 15.”