After recently extending his contract with the Newcastle Knights until 2024, star Kalyn Ponga has the opportunity to represent New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup in 2023, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

After details of Ponga’s $1.1 million-a-season deal was revealed, Ponga may become a free agent at the end of the 2022 season with a player option in his remaining two years, allowing him an opportunity to leave the Knights to seek out his dream of playing for the All-Blacks.

After Ponga’s extension in June, it wasn’t revealed at the time whether there were any clauses that would allow him to pursue his dream move to rugby union, with Newcastle CEO Phil Gardner denying any reports that there would be an All-Blacks clause involved.

Given the knowledge now that there is indeed a player clause included at the end of 2022, Gardner’s comments have changed on the situation.

“I’d be really surprised if the All Blacks weren’t talking to him now, that’s the kind of talent we are talking about here,” Gardner said. “He could play for the All Blacks, the Wallabies, or he may end up going to Japan or Europe. We genuinely want the best for the young man and while ever he wants to play rugby league, we want him to play here at Newcastle in an environment he enjoys.

“We have obviously put a deal forward that we believe is in the best interest of the club, but also in the best interest of him.”

After his announcement in June, Ponga said he wanted to win a premiership with the Knights.