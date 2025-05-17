Kevin Walters has sensationally had his name thrown into the mix to become the inaugural coach of the Perth Bears when they enter the NRL in 2027.

The recently announced expansion club have announced a CEO, and now need to confirm their first head coach prior to the team beginning recruitment from November 1.

Like the Dolphins before they entered the NRL with Wayne Bennett in charge, the first coach of the club will likely be locked in within the next couple of weeks to allow adequate planning time.

It had already been reported that both Mal Meninga and Brad Arthur have interviewed for the job, while the Australian Rugby League Commission and NRL - who still own the licence for the Bears at this stage - are also in talks with Sam Burgess.

But News Corp have now revealed Kevin Walters has had his name added to the mix after being sounded out by the NRL during the week, although it's unclear at this stage how much of a chance he is to return to NRL coaching.

The former Broncos boss, who is currently working for Fox Sports in commentary, has made no secret of the fact he wants to return to the NRL in the coming seasons.

Sacked at the end of 2024 after a disappointing campaign with the Broncos, Walters made the 2023 grand final with the Red Hill-based outfit, and had previously also coached the Queensland Maroons at State of Origin level.

Walters has also been linked to the Gold Coast Titans recently, where Des Hasler is under a mountain of pressure after failing to find any level of success during the season and a half he has been at the club he took over Justin Holbrook from at the end of 2023.