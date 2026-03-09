The world's most powerful streamer has looked at rugby league's blockbuster rights auction, and quickly walked away.

Netflix, the colossus that reshaped how humanity watches television, has formally removed itself from the race to broadcast the National Rugby League, deflating one of the sport's most tantalising what-ifs as the code hunts for a record shattering deal aiming to be north of $4 billion over 5 years.

A Netflix spokesman confirmed with the Australian Financial Review the platform won't be lobbing any bids for NRL broadcast rights.

Brandon Riegg was candid about why the NRL doesn't quite fit the mould.

“We can certainly look at it, but it's probably more of a volume play," he said.

"We're not at the point where it makes sense for us. It runs a bit counter to the event size strategy we've been following,” he continued.

“Anytime those things come up, we certainly look at it, and sometimes the leagues are willing to create a package that makes the most sense for us.”

Netflix's approach to sport has been less television network and more cultural detonator.

Riegg is seeking "buzzy and unmissable" events, something people will watch over other Netflix shows and movies.

"We need to curate sporting events that feel like they drive real urgency ... because what you're doing is you're picking that over Bridgerton or Stranger Things on a given night,” Riegg said.

It's a brutal but honest framing that in Netflix's house, sport must earn its seat at the table alongside prestige drama.

There was an open admission that the State of Origin, a three-match interstate series, would be considerably more appetising to Netflix's palate.

Australia's anti-siphoning laws throw a spanner in the works, as Origin mut be free-to-air, meaning no streaming service can hold exclusive rights.

Foxtel remain keenly interested in retaining its slice of the rights, with Paramount circling the edges.