Former Melbourne Storm enforcer Nelson Asofa-Solomona has broken his silence following his club exit, opening up on his future, mental health, and the possibility of joining the Parramatta Eels.\nAsofa-Solomona, who parted ways with the Storm last month despite having two years left on his deal, said he's taking time to rediscover his love for the game after a “crazy couple of years.”\n“I just need a bit of time off,” he told the Daily Telegraph.\n“It's been a crazy past couple of years. I think I need to find a bit of joy back into the game… back into my game.”\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_221750" align="alignnone" width="2560"] MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 11: Nelson Asofa-Solomona of the Storm is tackled during the round 10 NRL match between Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers at AAMI Park, on May 11, 2025, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mike Owen\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\nThe 29-year-old admitted he's uncertain whether his next chapter will be in the NRL, rugby union, or even away from sport altogether, but he hasn't ruled out a reunion with Jason Ryles, now head coach of the Eels.\n“I'm not going to say no (to that idea),” Asofa-Solomona said.\n“I've obviously got a really good relationship with Rylesy.\n“He's someone I can go to and have a coffee with, a mate; but also that guy you don't want to get angry.”\nThe towering Kiwi prop also revealed how the pain of missing the past two grand finals through suspension took a mental toll.\n“Missing two grand finals in a row, it does a lot to you. Me missing it and the boys losing… it takes a toll on you,” he said.\n“If people are fair dinkum about mental health, they need to humanise NRL players a bit, because we're all human and it's very tough to come back from.”\nAsofa-Solomona played 215 games for the Storm since debuting in 2015, winning premierships in 2017 and 2020, and establishing himself as one of the most damaging forwards in the NRL.\nCurrently sidelined with a calf injury, the 201cm powerhouse has also been linked to boxing and the rebel rugby union competition R360 but insists he's in no rush to make his next move.