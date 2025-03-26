Nathan Cleary's secret to success revealed

Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary has opened up on how embracing a Clearlight Sauna has changed his off-field recovery program.

Cleary, who has spent significant time out of the game with injury in recent times, revealed to Men's Health that he uses a new sauna - which he has had built into his house - as part of his weekly recovery from a game.

“Straight after a game, if it's accessible I'll do a cold plunge,” he told the publication.

“The following day I'll go through a sauna and swim routine. I'll also often try and re-watch the game straight after or the following day so that I can process it and then have a clear mind leading into the following week.

“Physically, it really helps my muscles recover, they feel less heavy and more ready to go again sooner. It also helps get rid of any aches or pains I usually have after a game.

“Mentally, it makes me feel relaxed; I have more mental clarity, a good mood and also achieve a sense of accomplishment. All of these things also lead to helping me have a good night's sleep, which is something I highly value in the recovery process.”

It's not just Cleary who is taking the sauna approach to recovery, with cricketer Adam Gilchrist and celebrities Gwyneth Paltrow and Kylie Jenner also embracing the product. In fact, the brand saw sales increase by 200 per cent at the end of 2024 with Clearlight Saunas selling out for the first time ever.

Cleary revealed to that publication that he has also used his sauna as part of his recovery from surgery.

The halfback missed much of 2024 - and also had surgery in 2023 - with various problems, and said that the sauna came in particularly handy when he wasn't able to do much in the early stages of his recovery.

"I loved using the sauna post-surgery," the champion halfback told Body And Soul.

“In the early stages post-surgery I wasn't able to do much physical activity, but the sauna allowed me to feel like I was still challenging myself and therefore also gave me a sense of accomplishment."

According to the brand's website, research into the use of a Clearlight Sauna for athletes has revealed a reduced muscle soreness and faster recovery times.

Cleary said the toughest part of the year - pre-season training - was made simpler by having the installation of his Clearlight Sauna as well.

“Pre-season training is always extremely tough on the body so the inclusion of my sauna has enhanced my recovery and made sure I'm ready to push my body the following day," Cleary said.

“The long term benefits have been particularly noticeable through pre-season as I just haven't been feeling as sore as previous years and when DOMS [delayed onset muscle soreness] does inevitably arise, the sauna minimises the effect it has on my training the following day.”

