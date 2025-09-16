Seven days after playing in his first NRL finals match, Blaize Talagi will next take the field in front of 70,000 fans and go head-to-head with a familiar face as the Penrith Panthers continue their run to a sixth straight grand final appearance.

The Panthers will face the Canterbury Bulldogs in front of a packed house at Accor Stadium on Sunday.

Talagi came through the Parramatta Eels system and made his NRL debut for the blue and gold. The 20-year-old then shocked the rugby league world last year when he informed the Eels that he would be signing a three-year contract with the Panthers.

Later, representing Samoa twice against England in that same year, there was plenty of pressure on him heading into this season, and at times it looked like he wouldn't be able to fill the shoes left by Jarome Luai, who helped Penrith win four premierships.

However, he has since silenced critics and created a lethal halves combination with Nathan Cleary following a three-game stint in reserve-grade.

Taking his game to another level, he has shown why he deserves to be the club's long-term five-eighth and is one of the many younger players who have stood up in this year's campaign alongside Casey McLean and Luron Patea.

Now, Talagi needs to do it one more time against a familiar face in the Bulldogs' Lachlan Galvin, the two players attended Westfield Sports together and played for the same junior club.

"I've been really enjoying it," Nathan Cleary said of his halves partner Talagi.

"Blaize is such a great young player and he has just got so much confidence and he's really willing to learn as well which is what I love about him.

"I'm really loving sort of gelling together and improving each week and we're going to have to be at our best coming finals this time.

"I definitely know that he's up for the challenge."