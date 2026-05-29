North Queensland Cowboys outside back Murray Taulagi has sensationally had his contract offer taken off the table by the club.

The winger has been linked with an exit from the club in recent times, although has been in talks over a new deal.

Set to return from concussion this weekend as he pushed his case for a State of Origin recall in Game 2 of this year's series, the veteran has been heavily linked with the Sydney Roosters from the start of 2027, given his contract expires this year.

He has been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1, and speculation he would leave the Cowboys was fuelled earlier this week when the Cowboys locked in the double signing of Cronulla Sharks winger Sione Katoa and centre Jesse Ramien.

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News Corp are now reporting that Taulagi has had his deal with the Cowboys torn up in the surest sign yet he will leave the club at the end of the year.

It's understood the deal on the table from the Cowboys was for two years, but the 27-year-old is now almost certain to join the Roosters.

The Cowboys are believed to have grown tired of waiting for an answer from Taulagi's camp.

Taulagi debuted with the Cowboys back in 2019 and has gone on to score 70 tries in 115 games for the club.

The move to the Roosters will give the club an elite backline for 2027, with the tri-colours also set to welcome Reuben Garrick from the Manly Sea Eagles, who was one of the first players to confirm a club switch after November 1.

The versatile backline star will likely shuffle into the centres if Taulagi signs, with Daniel Tupou also set to carry on for another year, potentially meaning the Roosters will have a back five reading James Tedesco, Murray Taulagi, Reuben Garrick, Robert Toia and Daniel Tupou.

Trent Robinson's side, already one of the best attacking outfits in the competition, are not only waiting on an answer from Taulagi, but are also summing up the future of Daly Cherry-Evans, who could retire at the end of 2026.