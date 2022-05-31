Melbourne Storm star Cameron Munster has dropped an enormous hint over his future at the Melbourne Storm, suggesting he will remain at the club as long as coach Craig Bellamy does.

Munster's future has been one of the hottest topics in the NRL this season, despite the fact he isn't off-contract with the club until the end of 2023.

The Dolphins entry into the competition has created a new storyline around Munster, with the expansion club reportedly desperate to sign the star, and potentially even talk the Storm into giving the Queensland Origin half an early release.

The Storm have stated time and time again that won't be happening though, and even then, it has been extremely unclear what Munster's preference over his next deal is.

Speaking from Queensland Origin camp though, Munster has reportedly told Channel 7 News that he doesn't want to leave as long as Bellamy is in charge.

"As long as Bellyache is still at the club, I don't see myself leaving." - Cam Munster @7NewsBrisbane #NRL — Katie Brown 🤸🏼‍♀️ (@katiebrownaus) May 31, 2022

That could only lead the Storm to increase their desperation to try and lock Bellamy down in the head coaching role.

He is on a five-year contract which began this year, however, the super coach has the right to call it a day at any time and move into a back office role with the club.

There was intense speculation that Bellamy would hang up the clipboard ahead of next season, although he has recently committed to remaining in his role for the 2023 campaign. Bellamy himself admitted he had given it plenty of thought, and the Storm were forced to extend a deadline for the coach to make his call.

That coincides with when Munster is off-contract at the Storm, with the club reportedly unable to match money thrown at him by other interested parties following the high-profile signings of Ryan Papenhuyzen, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant.

Munster can formally receive offers from other clubs as of November 1 this year.