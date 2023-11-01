The St George Illawarra Dragons will make a multi-million dollar play for off-contract Sydney Roosters star Joseph Manu.

While the Roosters have long been confident of capturing Manu's signature on a new deal, they failed to do so before November 1, and he will now receive offers from rival clubs.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that the Dragons' offer for Manu will total almost $5 million over a four-year window that would instantly see Manu become one of the most well-paid players in the game.

The ace up the Dragons' sleeve is that they would be able to offer Manu the ability to play fullback, something he may not do at the Roosters until he is 30 years of age, and that's if James Tedesco retires when reports suggest he will.

Stuck as the second in charge at the Roosters, Manu also found himself playing at five-eighth for a stint last year, but with Sam Walker and Luke Keary dominating at the back-end of the year, that seems unlikely to be resuming in 2024.

Incoming Dragons coach Shane Flanagan told the publication that he sees Manu as a fullback, and that he would be enormous for the club.

“From what I see when he plays fullback, his involvement is enormous. I think he could make a real fist of it,” Flanagan told the Herald.

“I'd love to have him, but I just don't know if he's going to move. In the end, it's not us, it's not the Roosters, it's just what Joey wants to do.

“I know he loves the Roosters, I know Nick [Roosters chairman Nick Politis] loves him. Does he want to leave and have a crack at fullback? He obviously won't get to play too much there.”

Manu, who last re-signed with the Roosters in the face of interest from other NRL clubs and rugby union, may yet exit this time around as he looks for a number one jumper.

The Dragons have Tyrell Sloan, but he isn't contracted beyond the end of 2024 and the jury is out on whether he is up to first-grade level.

It's believed other clubs, namely led by the Wests Tigers, will make a substantial play for Manu, while the Dragons, who have plenty of cash to splash, could also chase North Queensland Cowboys five-eighth Tom Dearden.