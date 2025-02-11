The Cronulla Sharks have announced the re-signing of Ronaldo Mulitalo on a three-year extension.

The deal will keep the cult hero winger at the club until at least the end of the 2028 NRL season.

The New Zealand international was out of contract at the end of 2025 and had been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1, but elected to extend his time in the Shire, saying it was "grateful" for his new deal.

"I'm filled with emotions, super grateful," Mulitalo said in a statement confirming the news.

"For me and my family it's massive. Hopefully, I'll finish my career here as a Sharkie forever.

"I've been here since I was a 15-year-old. To be around my best mates every day for another three years is a super humbling experience.

"The club has given me so much. I've been able to buy my mum a house by being here and committing to this family. I want to give back now to the club. I'll try as hard as I can to do that.

"The club has instilled their faith into me and now it's time for us to deliver on what we set out to do as a group."

The re-signing means Mulitalo's spot as a first-choice winger at the Sharks isn't under threat, but does raise question marks about the future of towering youngster Sam Stonestreet.

The 22-year-old is ready for more top grade opportunities, but is unlikely to get them in the immediate future with Mulitalo (2028) and Sione Katoa (2026) contracted at the club.

Stonestreet is off-contract at the end of this year.

Despite that, Mulitalo's impressive record is hard to ignore, with 83 tries to his name.

The 2021 Ken Stephen Medal winner is also noted for his work in the community, and Sharks general manager of football Darren Mooney was full of praise for his star winger.

"Ronaldo's love for the club and his teammates is obvious in the wholehearted way he plays every game," Mooney said.

"As well as being an elite finisher and a fierce competitor, he always brings an infectious enthusiasm to our squad.

"Off the field, Ronaldo is constantly giving back to the community and represents the values the Sharks are all about. We're fortunate to have him here long term."