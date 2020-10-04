Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith has been charged with a dangerous throw in last night’s win over Parramatta.

Smith’s dangerous tackle on Dylan Brown was considered a grade one charge by the MRO.

The Storm will need to enter an early guilty plea for Smith to be available for the preliminary final.

The news isn’t as good for Eels forward Marata Niukore who will need to plead not guilty to avoid a two-match ban.

If the Eels enter an early guilty plea, they will need to make the Grand Final for Niukore to play again this season.

Penrith forward Viliame Kikau has been suspended for the preliminary final due to a lifting charge.

Kikau was charged for a grade one dangerous throw, which will see him serve a one-match ban if he enters an early guilty plea.