The NRL's match review committee have elected to not charge Kotoni Staggs over a dangerous throw during Thursday night's game against the Parramatta Eels.\n\nThe Brisbane Broncos centre was penalised and placed on report for the second half offence.\n\nThe tackle, which came as Parramatta looked for space down the left-hand side of the park with the score reading 28 to 26 at the time, saw Staggs make a one-on-one lifting tackle on Parramatta five-eighth Jonah Pezet.\n\nPezet landed on the point of his shoulder, rather than his head or neck, but clearly went past the horizontal and went on report for the offence.\n\nThe tackle was surprisingly not charged by the MRC on Friday morning though, with it the only offence placed on report during Thursday night's game.\n\nStaggs will now be free to play in Round 3 against the Melbourne Storm, with the Broncos desperate to pick up their first victory of the season on the road next weekend after conceding 40 points on Thursday at home.\n\nBrisbane, who also lost Round 1 without registering a point against the Penrith Panthers, have had changes threatened to the site by coach Michael Maguire if things don't change.\n\nThe lack of charge from the MRC continues an eyebrow-raising start to the year for the game's disciplinarians.