Nathan Cleary is set to miss the season opener against last year's premiers, the Brisbane Broncos, after a grade two careless high tackle on young Tigers winger Makasini Heamasi.

The NRL judiciary has confirmed Cleary will face a two-match ban with an early plea, or could receive a three-match ban should he challenge the decision and lose.

Cleary was sin-binned after the high shot in the 38th minute and did not return to the field in the second half.

Francis Molo could face up to a six-match ban if he decides to challenge his two grade-one careless high tackle charges against the Dolphins last night.

Molo will only miss three games and receive a $3,000 fine if he takes an early plea.

Jackson Ford and Thomas Flegler are also set to receive fines for their dangerous contact and high tackles.

Ford could face up to a two-match ban if he fights the charge.