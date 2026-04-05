St George Illawarra Dragons winger David Fale is sensationally facing a suspension for hitting Murray Taulagi with the studs of his boot when taking a high ball during the club's embarrassing loss to the North Queensland Cowboys at Kogarah on Saturday evening.

The Dragons, who came up with a 32-0 loss in the game which secured their fifth straight defeat to start 2026, now also face a question around whether to lodge a judiciary challenge for rookie winger Fale.

In the second half of the game, Taulagi's head was contacted by Fale's boot as he left the ground and stretched out his right leg to take a high ball.

He was penalised and placed on report, and has now been slapped with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge.

A first offence on his rolling record means he will be looking at a one-game suspension with an early guilty plea, or two matches if he fights and loses.

Fale may yet look to challenge given a similar incident in 2013 saw Melbourne Storm fullback Billy Slater collect then Canterbury Bulldogs product David Klemmer in a similar manner, but not be charged despite being placed on report.

Another incident in 2023 saw then North Queensland Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt do similar to Dolphins halfback Sean O'Sullivan, but like Slater, he wasn't charged.

The MRC handed out three other charges across Saturday's games.

From the early contest, North Queensland second-rower Heilum Luki was pinged with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for an offence on Toby Couchman during the first half, while Dragons middle forward Hame Sele was slapped with a Grade 1 crusher tackle charge on Taulagi.

In the later game, Titans centre AJ Brimson was the only player charged over dangerous contact (Grade 1) on Brisbane Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs.

Brimson, as a first offence, will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea or $1500 if he is found guilty, while those figures are $1500 or $2000 for Sele, and $1800 or $2500 for Luki given it's a second offence on his record.

All four players have until midday (AEDT) on Monday to determine their pleas.