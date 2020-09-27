Parramatta forward Ryan Matterson faces a stint on the sidelines for the first week of the finals.

Matterson was handed a Grade One Dangerous Contact charge by the Match Review Committee for a tackle on Wests Tigers’ Asu Kepaoa.

The charge carries a 100 point penalty, meaning Matterson will need to plead guilty to be available for week one of the finals.

It is good news for Will Smith who had his match report thrown out by the Match Review Committee.

Smith was reported for a tackle on Benji Marshall in last night’s 28-24 win over the Tigers.

The Match Review Committee deemed the incident to not warrant a suspension and Smith will be available for the first week of the finals.