For many modern NRL players, long-term loyalty to a single club is becoming increasingly rare.

But for Moses Leota, the goal is simple: stay where it all began.

The powerful prop has made it clear that he wants to be remembered as a one-club player with the Penrith Panthers, the club that developed him through its junior system and gave him his NRL opportunity in 2016.

Now 30 years old, Leota has built an impressive career, racking up 202 NRL appearances, along with 15 tries and 217 tackle breaks, while being part of a side that has accumulated four premierships and a remarkable 70% winning rate during his tenure.

With his current contract running until the end of 2027, he's already cemented himself as one of the club's most reliable forwards.

"Yeah, 100 per cent! This club's been my home for so many years now, and I want to repay the faith," he told the Western Weekender on his hopes to remain a Panther.

"They believed in me from the start, so I think that's something that I want to do."

Leota's connection to Penrith goes beyond just football.

Having come through the club's pathways system, his journey reflects the Panthers' broader philosophy of developing and retaining homegrown talent—a strategy that has underpinned their sustained success in recent years.

But while Penrith has been one of the competition's benchmark teams, Leota admits the side wasn't perfect.

Reflecting on last season, he pointed to a key issue that threatened to derail their standards.

"To be honest, it was just a bit of complacency from us last year at the beginning of the year. I think we've fixed that, and we now need to get even better," he said.

Rather than overhauling their approach, Leota says the Panthers have doubled down on what already works.

"We haven't changed much; we're just working hard for each other. We know the system, and we're just sticking to the defensive system we've got.

"We had the hunger last year, we just probably had a bit of complacency, and we've sort of knocked that on the head this year."

As the Panthers continue to set the pace in the NRL, Leota's commitment represents something increasingly valuable in the modern game: loyalty, consistency, and belief in a system.

He is set to surpass his friend and old teammate, James Fisher Harris, in games played for the Panthers in their Friday night game against the Roosters.