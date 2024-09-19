Tom Trbojevic has continued to demonstrate his commitment to Manly, playing through a severe shoulder injury in the most important time of the year.

He played a pivotal role in helping Manly stage a comeback and secure a win against the Bulldogs, eliminating them from the finals.

As Manly prepares to face the Roosters this Saturday in a do-or-die match, Trbojevic remains focused and undeterred by any talk of the Roosters targeting him.

“It's not about targeting me they will be trying to do their job on us collectively, and we are prepared for that,” Tom Trbojevic said to Manly Media.

Turbo suffered a shoulder injury during his 150th game against the Bulldogs in Round 26, but he remains committed to managing the pain and continuing to play despite the discomfort.

“I know what to expect, so I think going in, I've got a bit more confidence with it, and it's about mentally dealing with it better.”

Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans praises his teammate for his resilience and steadfast dedication, expressing confidence that they have what it takes to challenge the Roosters.

“Him being out there is more than enough, and I mean for someone who was playing through an injury, not a bad day at the office, so he can hold his head up high,” Daly Cherry-Evans said to Manly Media.

Cherry-Evans praises his effort and commitment, emphasising his dedication to doing everything possible to secure a win.

This was evident in his performance during the hard-fought comeback against the Bulldogs last week.

“Playing for the 80 minutes regardless of the scoreboard and trying my luck, and I think our whole squad did that well.”

The Manly Sea Eagles will face the Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium this Saturday night at 7:50 pm AEST.