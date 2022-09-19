West Tigers' coach Tim Sheens and the man who will take over from him in two seasons' time Benji Marshall are facing major problems in the recruitment department.

It has become common knowledge that the Tigers are set to pursue Mitchell Moses for 2024 and beyond, with the star Parramatta Eels half off-contract at the end of the 2023 campaign.

While Moses has put all contract negotiations on hold, it's said that he could well still be uncontracted on November 1, when he would be allowed to sign on with a rival club.

It's understood his preference is to say with the Eels, however, he will likely weigh up his value on the free agency market before making a final call on where he will play his football moving forward.

Wide World of Sports' The Mole however is reporting that internal issues at the Tigers may prevent the joint venture making a significant play for Moses.

The report suggests Moses isn't a well-liked figure at the Tigers stemming from the fact he reportedly wasn't a good fit at the club during his first stint.

The 28-year-old began his career at the Tigers, playing 67 games for the club from 2014 and 2017 as part of the 'big four'. James Tedesco, Mitchell Moses and Aaron Woods all abandoned the club however, with the joint venture putting their faith into Luke Brooks.

Brooks has brought little in the way of return for the club however, not playing a final in his career to hold the unwanted record of most NRL games without a finals appearance.

Brooks, who has stated he will be 'selfish' in his next contract negotiations, is off-contract at the end of 2023 from Concord, has reportedly commenced discussions with the club over a potential new deal, although nothing is set in stone at this stage.

The Newcastle Knights have shown interest in Brooks, however, for the Tigers to make a play for Moses, it would likely mean Brooks' departure, with Adam Doueihi and Jackson Hastings also in Tim Sheens' side.