The NRL are yet to confirm a 17th team will join the competition for 2023, although an announcement is expected to be made in the coming days.

That fact hasn't stopped the competition already exploring the possibility of an 18th team though.

Expansion has been on the NRL's radar for the best part of a decade, and while the decision was made not to bring two teams in at once, it's clear the NRL will eventually go that way.

17 teams leaves one team having a bye each weekend, while an 18th team would allow for nine games per week, adding content and, one would expect, substantial dollars to the bottom line from not only the TV deal, but sponsorship and advertising in the sport.

The Redcliffe Dolphins are expected to edge out the Brisbane Jets and Brisbane Firehawks for the 17th spot when the NRL make the announcement in the leadup to the November 1 transfer deadline, however, The Daily Telegraph understands many NRL clubs are in agreement the competition should go to 18 teams sooner rather than later.

Sydney Roosters' CEO Nick Politis told the publication the 18th franchise could even be another in Brisbane, in one of the failed bids, or by moving to a more central area.

“We should have two new clubs in Queensland,” Politis said.

“We need to grow and we need new customers. More eyeballs on TV and more product will bring more revenue from the broadcasters and that’s what we rely on more than anything else.

“You do that by increasing the number of clubs, have an extra game and go into new areas.

“The three groups bidding to become the 17th team are all financially strong with good business structures. Why turn two of them away?

“They should be encouraged to be patient and eventually become the 18th team or we look at an area like Rockhampton"

While Queensland going to five clubs may seem the most logical option given the game's strength in one of its heartland states, there have also previously been calls for even the 17th team to be located in a genuine expansion area.

Perth and Adelaide have both hosted State of Origin and club matches in the past few years, opening up the idea the NRL could go truly national with a team in either of those states.

There have also been calls for a second team in New Zealand, with the knowledge either the Trans-Tasman or Western Australian option would provide the NRL more flexibility in time zones when negotiating its next TV deal.

A 7:30pm start during winter in Western Australia would be 9:30pm on the east coast, potentially allowing the NRL to schedule four games on some Saturdays, while the typically lowly-attended but highly viewed Sunday twilight fixture would be slated for a 4pm kick-off in Perth.

New Zealand too would provide extra flexibility, with the Friday 6pm game then able to be held in New Zealand more often than it currently is if the NRL elected to bring in a team from a city such as Wellington.

There has also been some pushing for the NRL to expand into the Pacific Islands or Papua New Guinea, although from a cost perspective that option would appear almost certainly off the table for the time being.