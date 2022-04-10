Marcelo Montoya has been revealed as the New Zealand Warriors player who made a homophobic slur during Friday night's clash against the North Queensland Cowboys.

It was first reported on Saturday morning that the NRL would investigate the incident, which was allegedly believed to have been a comment made by an unnamed Warriors player.

The comment, clearly heard over the referee's microphone, was “Get up Kyle you f****t".

The NRL unveiled their charge sheet for Friday night's games on Sunday afternoon, with Montoya listed for a contrary conduct charge.

Instead of grading the offence however, the NRL referred Montoya directly to the judiciary, meaning it will be determined on Tuesday night what sort of penalty he will receive for the comment.

A club statement released on Sunday afternoon said Montoya apologised for the comment.

"Warriors CEO Cameron George and winger Marcelo Montoya have apologised for an on-field comment made in Friday night’s fifth round NRL match against North Queensland in Redcliffe," the statement read.

George then went on to say that Montoya accepts responsibility for the comment.

“Both Marcelo and the club are extremely apologetic for the offence this has caused. It was unacceptable,” said George.

“Marcelo accepts responsibility and knows there’s no place for such behaviour both in the game and in society generally.”

The statement also says the Warriors will make a special submission to the judiciary when it considers the charge and penalty this week.

Montoya will front the judiciary on Tuesday evening.

Should Montoya be forced to spend time on the sideline, Rocco Berry could be in line for a recall. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is also reportedly not far away from a return after he suffered an injury in Round 1.

The Warriors, who won Friday night's game over the Cowboys thanks to a Shaun Johnson field goal in golden point, sit with a three and two record after five rounds and face a difficult upcoming fortnight with matches against the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm.