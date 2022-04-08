The NRL are set to investigate a homophobic slur believed to be directed at North Queensland flyer Kyle Feldt during Friday night's golden point clash between the Warriors and Cowboys.

An unknown New Zealand player is understood to have allegedly said: “Get up Kyle you f****t" during the second half of the match, prompting the league to explore the incident.

The NRL may look to charge the player with contrary conduct, potentially enforcing a sanction and/or suspension for the offence.

The slur was captured on the broadcast audio of the 25-24 Warriors win, marring a scintillating match between the two sides as veteran playmaker Shaun Johnson slotted the game-winning field goal.

Ex-Tiger and current Eels playmaker Mitch Moses was suspended for two matches for a homophobic taunt toward Raider Luke Bateman eight years ago, with Moses handed a two-game suspension.

2022 and we still hear this on a footy field 🤦‍♂️#NRLWarriorsCowboys pic.twitter.com/ptSTXaDf58 — Dean Messiter (@truck1984) April 8, 2022

While the 2014 offence was investigated by the match review committee, the league is likely to come down harder on the alleged Warriors player, who is yet to be identified.

Friday night's win saw the Warriors claim their third victory in a row to sit in seventh on the ladder, while the Cowboys drop to a 2-3 record and are currently placed one spot behind the Auckland club in the league standings.