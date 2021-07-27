The Sydney Roosters are facing a backline depth crisis, with both Matt Ikuvalu and Billy Smith looking at long stints on the sideline.

Both players were taken off during the first half of the Roosters' win on Friday night over the Newcastle Knights at the Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Smith was taken from the field first and ended up in a moon boot, before Ikuvalu was brought down with an ugly looking ankle injury shortly before halftime.

It's now been confirmed that Smith's season is done with a lisfranc injury, while Ikuvalu is only a chance of returning at some point during the finals, according to NRL Physio.

Worst case scenario for both injured Roosters:

- Billy Smith suffered a lisfranc (midfoot) injury that requires surgery, season over w/ a 5 month recovery

- Matt Ikuvalu’s syndesmosis injury will also require surgery, usual 6-8 week recovery gives him a chance for a finals return — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 27, 2021

With only six weeks to go in the season, Ikuvalu's best case return could see him line up for Week 1 of the finals. Smith, on the other hand, isn't expected to return to training until late February, putting his 2022 pre-season in significant doubt.

It continues a long run of long-term stints on the sidelines for Smith, who has already bounced back from an ACL injury in 2020, and a shoulder injury this year which ruled him out for four months.

Smith had only just managed to return for the Round 17 clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs, before putting a superb performance together against the Cowboys in his second match for the season.

BILLY SMITH

19 Roosters ROUND 18 STATS 1

Tries 145

All Run Metres 14

Tackles Made

The twin injuries leave the Roosters scrambling in the backs, with Joseph Sualii also out long-term.

Smith was a surprise retention in the team for last weekend, with veteran Josh Morris dropped. He will almost certainly be immediately re-called, while Adam Keighran is likely to be the other player added to the team.

With Keighran, Morris and Joseph Manu all predominantly centres, it's likely one of the trio will be forced out to the wing when Trent Robinson names his team for this weekend's clash with the Parramatta Eels.