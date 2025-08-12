The NRL judiciary have confirmed verdicts for Harry Hayes and Samuel Hughes after the two Canterbury Bulldogs forwards faced the panel on Tuesday evening.

Both players elected to contest their high shots over the weekend, despite both only being fines.

Hughes has been found guilty of a Grade 1 careless high tackle for a first minute shot on Dallin Watene-Zelezniak during the club's win in the heavy rain over the New Zealand Warriors on Saturday.

The tackle would have seen him pay only $1000 with an early guilty plea, but the verdict being returned as guilty means he will pay $1500.

It's a first offence on his record, but it does leave him more vulnerable for the next 12 months of tougher sanctions for any further slip ups.

Hayes, on the other hand, was charged for a high shot on opposition forward Demitric Vaimauga after halftime in the game.

He has been found not guilty of the offence, and will maintain a clean record at the judiciary instead with no fine to pay or sanction to face.

It means that, at the end of Round 23, only Cronulla Sharks forward Briton Nikora (three matches, high tackle), Dolphins prop Francis Molo (one match, high tackle) and North Queensland Cowboys veteran Coen Hess (three matches, dangerous contact) have been suspended.

Nikora and Hess will both miss the remainder of the regular season which has four weeks to go, with both of their teams having a bye before the end of the campaign.

Another ten players including Hughes have been fined for offences committed over the weekend.