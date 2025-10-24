Yet to play in first-grade, mixed reports have emerged surrounding the future of young Newcastle Knights outside back Wilson De Courcey.

Starting his career in the Penrith Panthers system, De Courcey made the move to Newcastle at the start of the 2024 Under-19s SG Ball Cup season and would end up landing his maiden NRL contract in the process for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

A student from the famed Patrician Brothers in Blacktown, reports emerged this week in The Newcastle Herald that he had been released from the remainder of his contract, which would have freed up a spot on the club's Top 30 roster to bring in Sandon Smith from the Sydney Roosters.

However, sources with knowledge of the situation told Zero Tackle that the publication's reports are incorrect and the Australian Schoolboy will remain at the Hunter-based club for the 2026 NRL season.

Still only 20, the Knights are hoping he can deliver big things and have a sensational next 12 months as veteran Dane Gagai nears the final stages of his playing career.

During this year's campaign, he scored 19 tries in 18 NSW Cup matches. He also made 38 tackle busts, 14 line-breaks, 1877 running metres (104 metres per game) and provided three try assists.