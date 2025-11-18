Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas is reportedly leaning towards staying with the club as R360 continue to circle.

Haas is the biggest name in the NRL who has been linked to the competition, with the Saudi Arabian-backed league set to pay Haas $3 million per year, and all of it up front, to secure one of the NRL's biggest names.

Haas, a premiership-winning representative star, has been weighing up his future in recent weeks, although he has remained tight-lipped over where he will play from the start of 2027.

The NRL's looming threat of a ten-year ban for any players who change codes reportedly hasn't been lost on Haas, though, with News Corp reporting that, as well as some issues around R360 and their guarantee of getting off the ground, may stop him from entertaining the switch any longer.

The report does say that speculation as late as Tuesday is still suggesting he is leaning towards the competition, but it's understood he has told a fellow representative player that he is likely to remain with the Broncos.

The mixed reports have been added to by journalist Brent Read telling Triple M Radio that the star is currently in Fiji and unreachable.

"Payne's on a Fijian island right now with no phone connection. He's off limits for a couple of weeks but when he gets back I think Peter V'landys will pick up the phone and have a chat with him," Read said on Triple M's NRL Daily.

That could mean it's still weeks before the prop makes a decision.

He is believed to have a seven-figure offer on the table for the Broncos to lock his services down, and will not entertain a move to any other club.

The NRL's ten-year ban may well act as a deterrent to a number of players, but that isn't the case for Zac Lomax, who is set to be part of the first group of players to sign with the rebel league after being released by Parramatta.

Ryan Papenhuyzen has also been linked with the league after departing the Melbourne Storm, but it's understood he is yet to make a call on his future.