The longest-running contract saga in the NRL is reportedly over, with Mitchell Moses set to confirm his tenure at the Parramatta Eels will be extended in the coming days.

Moses has been a constant in NRL headlines over the past six months or more as he fielded offers over his future.

While it was believed multiple clubs were interested at one stage, the race for the star halfback came down to the Eels and Wests Tigers, with the Tigers trumping the Eels' bid financially by a significant distance.

But it would appear money wasn't the factor Moses was most concerned about, with News Corp reporting the deal is done for the Parramatta half to remain in blue and gold.

The reported contract signing, which is yet to be confirmed by the club, will see him remain at the club until at least the end of the 2028 season.

That would shape as a four-year extension, although a five-year contract overall given he was tied to the club in some shape next year already with a player option in his favour.

It's understood that loyalty, as well as the Eels increasing the length of the deal they originally offered Moses - who is now 28 years of age - were the key factors behind his ultimate decision to stick with the blue and gold.

It's a major boost to Parramatta, who now have their halves locked down long-term after Dylan Brown's re-signing earlier this year, potentially until the end of 2031, with a slew of player options included over the final six years of that deal.

It does mean the Eels will have over $2 million per year locked up in their halves long-term though, and once the salaries of the likes of Clint Gutherson, Junior Paulo, Ryan Matterson, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Shaun Lane are factored in, there won't be a lot of wiggle room for Brad Arthur's recruitment department, who are searching for a way to get the team over the premiership line after losing the 2022 grand final to the Penrith Panthers.

2022 saw Moses play some of the best football of his career, becoming consistent away from home as he guided Parramatta past the semi-finals - the stage they had been knocked out in three years in a row.

That included a road win over the North Queensland Cowboys during the preliminary finals.

The Tigers, on the other hand, will be left scratching their heads at what more they need to do to land a marquee recruit in the spine, with the club willing to pay significantly more for Moses, but failing to land his signature.

The club has suffered a woeful start to the 2023 season after picking up the wooden spoon last year.