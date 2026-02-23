New Zealand Warriors co-captain Mitchell Barnett will be heading back to Australia at the end of the season due to personal reasons.

Originally contracted to the end of the 2027 season, Barnett now is expected to have a plethora of options, as he will look for a new team for next season and beyond.

Warriors CEO Cameron George has confirmed in a statement that the 31-year-old will leave the club, expressing how appreciative the club is about what Barnett has been able to do since joining the club.

“We're very sad to see this happen but Mitch and his family need to be back home,” he said.

“He has become such a big part of our club. We love having him here and we know how much he loves it, too, but it's important he, Clare and their boys are back around their family support network."

Mitchell Barnett's journey from Newcastle to New Zealand has been a defining chapter in his career.

His move to the Warriors gave him the platform to take on more responsibility and mature in his playstyle, eventually earning a co-captain role.

He also earned the opportunity to play State of Origin games for New South Wales and be on the international stage playing for the Australian Kangaroos.