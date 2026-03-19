In a sport built on collisions, intensity, and relentless pressure, it's not often you hear about an NRL player unwinding by quietly watching birds. But for Mitch Kenny, that's exactly where he finds balance.

The 28-year-old hooker for the Penrith Panthers has carved out a reputation as one of the club's most reliable players since making his debut in 2019. With 130 games under his belt, Kenny has become a key part of Penrith's system, but currently, it's what he does away from the field that's capturing attention.

An avid bird watcher, Kenny's hobby stands in stark contrast to the high-speed, high-contact nature of rugby league. Yet for him, it's become an essential part of managing both the physical and mental demands of the game.

"There are a lot of mindfulness benefits [to birding]. It gets me off my phone – like a lot of young people, I'm probably a bit addicted. It gets me out of the house," he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Just a great way for me to unwind, get away from my phone and also just the pressures of my job and the world, I suppose."

His introduction to the hobby was simple and personal.

"I got into birding, I was just pretty much following my brother."

But what started as something casual has grown into a defining part of his identity, one that has even started to influence those around him at the Panthers.

"They're good. We give each other a bit of stick about just anything. I've copped it a little bit, but I think deep down I'm starting to win them over. I think there are a few closeted birders now in the team, so I'm going to start to expose them," he shared.

"I'm not here to preach; there are, but if the message I spread is that you don't have to fit in a box, I'm happy with that."

His journey in the NRL also reflects that same balance. Back in 2019, Kenny was working with the Panthers' ground staff at the start of his career and was studying a Bachelor of Arts and Education at UTS.

It's a path that shows a different side to professional athletes, one built on patience, work ethic, and life beyond the game.

Even the way he describes bird watching brings a sense of fun and curiosity that contrasts with the seriousness of elite sport.

"I found it fun. I found it :like a game of Pokémon," he said.

And for those still unsure about picking up a pair of binoculars, Kenny has a simple message.

"Just do it – birds are out there," Kenny answered.

At a club renowned for its discipline and success, Kenny's story highlights something just as important, culture. Not just the systems and structures that drive performance, but the individuality of the players within it.

Because at Penrith, even in the middle of a rugby league dynasty, there's still room to look up, slow down, and watch the birds.