Round 8 produced more than its fair share of talking points.

The Titans recorded their first win of the season, while the Dragons and Bunnies both copped 50 points on the same day.

Anzac Round is always one full of emotion and highlights. Below are 20 thoughts from Round 8:

1. Given that it happened in the 80th minute I fully understand it doesn't matter, but Taane Milne should have been sent off for that horror tackle on Cameron Munster. He attacked the legs of a prone player for absolutely no reason. That is designed to injure and needs to be rubbed out of the game. I cannot believe he was offered anything less than a month.

2. Even more lucky is Parra winger Maika Sivo. How he escaped suspension for his moment of madness late on Friday night is beyond me. I can fully accept that tackles are going to go wrong but I can't stomach a player dropping an elbow onto a prone opponent. He cost his side the game and should have been given two weeks to think about it.

3. Speaking of Sivo, Friday night's game was the most Sivo game of all time. He crossed for a hattrick and was damaging all night with the ball. In defence he was, at times, comical. Then to deny his team any chance of a late comeback with the brain snap of all brain snaps ... Well, Maika Sivo! He is the most frustrating player in the competition.

4. The Warriors are officially at a cross roads. They had a magical 2023 season on the back of league-wide support and emotion. That has evaporated and so has the Warriors good form. It is worth remembering though that the Warriors hit a purple patch later on in the season. This time last year they were five wins, three losses. They're three wins and four losses. The season is far from over, but their game against the Knights this weekend is almost must win if they want to get serious.

5. I'll hear the argument that it was "only" the Dragons, but the Roosters sent a message on Anzac Day. That is what they are capable of. Whether or not they can do it against the more fancied sides is yet to be seen. I'm happy to admit that the Roosters scare me.

6. Every player in the NRL is going to try and wind up Jack Hetherington after his comments in the media after his suspension. To admit he was frustrated and "hates little smart asses" puts a target on his back big time. Hetherington is not known for his calm head so this could be entertaining.

7. Latrell Mitchell likely withdrawal from Origin sends a message, but I'm not sure it's the one he was intending to send. While it's great that he's willing to put the Bunnies first, why he thinks his form warrants Origin selection is a stretch. Bunnies fans should be happy to hear the words though as Trell owes them big time upon his return.

8. News - now disputed by the club - suggests that the Tigers are looking to take the majority of their NRL games to Commbank or Accor Stadium next season. Commbank seems the better choice but I can guarantee fans closer to both traditional home grounds are going to kick up an almighty fuss. I'm so torn on this news. How are you feeling Tigers fans?

9. I am convinced that Jason Demetriou is only still in his job due to the fact the Bunnies didn't want David Furner overseeing losses to the Storm and Panthers. Come Friday morning, they'll have a new coach.

10. The Dolphins are officially the hardest team in the NRL to tip. They were flying heading into their game with the broken Knights. Will they beat the Cowboys this weekend? Toss a coin.

11. I know the contest didn't live up to the billing but that Anzac Day clash between the Roosters and Dragons is the regular season's marquee fixture. All three games were massive successes, despite only one game being close. Just brilliant from everyone involved, on and off the field.

12. One thing seems to unite all fans of rugby league ... tries on debut. Another week, another incredible debut try. This week it was Newcastle's David Armstrong. What a moment in front of a huge travelling fan base. Name me one thing better in this great game.

13. Shout out to Oryn Keeley who also crossed for his first NRL try. What a swan dive. How good is this game of ours?

14. Interesting to see Paul Alamoti named over Sunia Turuva so close to the latter's signing for the Tigers. For the record I have long been a fan of playing players with futures at the club. Alamoti is such a talent, it's hard to see Turuva getting back into that side.

15. Nathan Cleary had a rare off night on return from injury. You'd be braver than I am to bag him too much but I guarantee David Fifita was liking what he saw. Fifita tore the Warriors to shreds and will surely be the first back rower picked for the Maroons.

16. Ever seen a player watch a fullback take a high ball, comfortably in goal, only to then tackle him as that fullback made his way to the 20? I have. I thought I had seen it all prior to this. I was wrong.

17. I'm not sure about rumours that the Cowboys want to extend Chad Townsend for another year or two. I think change is due up north.

18. Counting down the minutes til we see an NRL draft suggested. 260,000 people attended the NFL version this past Friday (US time) to create a spectacle like no other. We haven't got anywhere near the set up to match it. It'll still be suggested though, as it is every year.

19. Plenty of people have reached out saying that the Sharks only sit atop the competition due to the draw. As a Sharks fan I care not. Not at all. We belted the Cowboys, who pushed the Panthers all the way. Bow to us, while it lasts.

20. With Luke Keary set to announce his retirement at the end of the year, what price is a Joey Manu backflip paying? Surely, if possible, he now remains in rugby league and takes up the six for the Roosters?