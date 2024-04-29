The Wests Tigers have moved to rubbish reports that it has locked down a plan to move away from their traditional home grounds in 2025.

Reports on Sunday evening suggested the Tigers were deep in talks over a move to either CommBank Stadium in Parramatta or the Olympic Stadium at Homebush for a majority of home games in 2025.

However, the club said in a statement they are working through options and will announce a three-year stadium plan by June 30.

"Contrary to some inaccurate reporting in the media, Wests Tigers are still working through the club's stadium strategy for 2025 and beyond, setting a June 30 deadline for this to be announced," the club said.

"The club is currently weighing up several options for a three-year stadium plan that we believe to be in the best interests of Wests Tigers.

"Like all club announcements, when this stadium plan has been finalised, Wests Tigers Members and stakeholders will be the first to be advised.

It was reported by journalist Neil Breen on 2GB Radio that stalled redevelopment plans at Leichhardt and a lack of corporate facilities at both home grounds were behind the move which would represent a dramatic backflip on this year's arrangement, which saw both Leichhardt and Campbelltown host five games a piece.

"I can tell you for a fact that he is in deep negotiations with Venues NSW, looking to strike a deal to take the Wests Tigers over to Accor Stadium, the Olympic Stadium, or Commbank," reporter Neil Breen said on the Continuous Call team.

"I can tell you that it's more likely that they will go to Commbank."

According to the - now labelled inaccurate report - the Tigers would only play a maximum of one game at each of their current home venues as part of the new deal.

2025 CHANGES: Nine Radio reporting the Wests Tigers are set for another home ground change, with the club likely to host 8-10 games at either Commbank or Accor from 2025. It would mean only a small handful of games between C'town and Leichhardt.#NRL — League Unlimited - NRL and rugby league (@LeagueUnlimited) April 28, 2024

It comes after months of discourse regarding the future of Leichhardt Oval, which is unlikely to be able to host professional sport in the coming years without major redevelopment work.

A move to CommBank would make it the busiest stadium in the competition next year, with the Parramatta Eels already slated to share it with the Penrith Panthers, who will be forced out of their home at the foot of the mountains while it is redeveloped.

It could mean CommBank Stadium hosts over 30 games for the three teams next season.

It's understood the Tigers are losing sponsors by playing out of their traditional home grounds.

"They were the only NRL club last year to lose money. You get money from big corporate [sponsors]," Breen said.

"They are losing their sponsors. They losing their jersey sponsor, their sleeve sponsor...

"How do you get big sponsors to come on board? By putting them in a plastic seat at Leichhardt or putting them in a nice box every home game at CommBank Stadium?"

No decision has been confirmed yet, with the Tigers and Inner West council continuing to lobby the NSW State Government for money to be thrown at Leichhardt in a bid to save the famous ground.