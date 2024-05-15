Former Queensland Maroons great Cameron Smith believes that Cronulla Sharks captain Nicho Hynes deserves a chance at State of Origin redemption after guiding his team to the top of the NRL ladder.

Hynes, who was absent from last week's victory over the Melbourne Storm due to a calf injury, may have an opportunity for a New South Wales Blues comeback.

He only played 12 minutes in his debut during the series opener last year in Adelaide.

His likelihood of being selected has risen notably, particularly with Nathan Cleary sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

Additionally, Mitchell Moses has been out of action for the past six weeks, and Cody Walker, along with South Sydney, has experienced a downturn in form.

After stellar performances in the opening 10 weeks, playing a pivotal role in leading the Sharks to the top spot, Smith insisted that Hynes should be included in the Blues team.

“I think you have to pick Nicho Hynes, I think you have to,” Smith said on SENQ Breakfast.

“I think he'll be No.7 and even if, there's a lot of talk around Mitch Moses, saying well he's been there before and done a pretty good job - he has been out for about six weeks with a fractured foot.

“If he comes out and plays two solid games I think he's a chance to get that No.7 spot and if that happens… I think you (still) have to have Nicho Hynes there, you just have to.

“He's playing consistent enough football, he's helped get his team on top of the competition, that's got to count for something.”

Smith noted that the only potential drawback for Hynes was his limited experience at the Origin level.

“We've seen in the past you've seen some really really good players at NRL level just unable to make that next step up. It's a different game,” he said.

“I think Nicho Hynes will be there, whether he's wearing the seven or six and its just a matter of who partners him.”

Coach Michael Maguire is expected to announce his decision in the upcoming weeks, as this year's Origin series begins at Accor Stadium on June 5th.