Former Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers playmaker Brandon Wakeham has reportedly been charged by police as part of a major police investigation regarding an alleged drug supply.

Currently contracted with the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles - the feeder club of the Manly Sea Eagles - The Sydney Morning Herald first reported on Wednesday evening that Brandon Wakeham was arrested.

9News Sydney has since reported that Wakeham has been charged with 'large-scale drug supply' and will face court today after spending the night in custody.

According to Channel Nine, it is understood that two other people were charged after 1kg of MDMA and 56 grams of cocaine were found.

Wakeham is listed as part of the Manly Sea Eagles' extended bench for tomorrow night's game against the Brisbane Broncos and was named at halfback in the NSW Cup for the Blacktown Workers' side to face the Bulldogs on Sunday.

Last playing in the NRL in 2023 with the Wests Tigers, Wakeham has made 40 NRL appearances since his debut in 2019, 25 games for the Bulldogs and 15 for the Tigers.

Known for playing in the halves in either the five-eighth or halfback position, he has also represented Fiji eight times on the international stage.

This is the second drug-related incident involving an NRL player within the last month after Cronulla Sharks player Braydon Trindall was charged for failing an alcohol and illicit drugs road-side test on April 22.

However, Trindall could return this week after being named in the 22-man squad for their Magic Round clash against the Sydney Roosters.

“Drug and Firearms Squad detectives have charged three men for alleged prohibited drug supply under Strike Force Verbena,” NSW Police said in a statement via The Herald.

“Strike Force Verbena is a joint investigation established by State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad and the Australian Federal Police (AFP), with the NSW Crime Commission (NSWCC), to investigate the alleged prohibited supply of drugs by a 47-year-old man and his associates.

“The man was taken to Kogarah police station, where he was charged with 10 offences, including knowingly direct activities of a criminal group, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, supply unregistered firearm-pistol and seven offences relating to commercial drug supply.

“He was refused bail to appear before Sutherland Local Court today.

“About 1.20pm, strike force detectives – with assistance from Raptor Squad – arrested a 25-year-old man at a park on Alfred Road in Brookvale.

“During a subsequent search warrant at an apartment in Bexley, police located and seized a DECCD and other items relevant to their investigation.

“He was taken to Manly police station, where he was charged with take part supply prohibited drug greater than large commercial quantity, take part supply prohibited drug (greater than indictable & less than commercial quantity), and participate in a criminal group.

“The man was refused bail to appear before Manly Local Court today.

“Inquiries under Strike Force Verbena continue.”