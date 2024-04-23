Cronulla Sharks five-eighth Braydon Trindall has been stood down effective immediately after failing a roadside alcohol and drug test.

The Sharks have released a statement confirming the five-eighth is now waiting for further testing results after an alleged positive cocaine reading.

"Sharks NRL squad member Braydon Trindall failed initial roadside alcohol and illicit drug tests early on Monday morning," the club wrote.

"The Club has since followed the appropriate protocols within the player's contract and CBA and continues to work with the NRL integrity unit, with the Club, player and his management agreeing it is in Braydon's best interest to not participate in games or to train for the short term, most importantly to attend to his welfare and health issues.

"Trindall reported the result of the roadside tests immediately to Sharks management, who in turn informed the NRL integrity unit.

"The matter has been referred for a court appearance in May where Trindall will face the allegations and charges levelled against him, noting that a secondary sample of the illicit drug test is yet to be confirmed.

"The Sharks treat these issues extremely seriously, however they are providing Trindall with the necessary welfare support.

"Until more information is available the Club will make no further comment."

