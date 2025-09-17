The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed the re-signing of prop Ben Talty.

The 26-year-old's two-year deal will ensure he remains part of the Red Hill-based outfit for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, having originally joined the club midway through this year on a train and trial deal.

There were no guarantees the former North Sydney Bear and experienced reserve grader would break through at NRL level, but injuries in the Brisbane system, as well as a lack of form from some others, saw Michael Maguire call him into the top squad just weeks after arriving, and he is now part of the 17 in the finals.

Playing from the bench against the Canberra Raiders on the weekend in a qualifying final, he is an outside chance of being in the starting line-up for a preliminary final on the last weekend of September, with lock forward Patrick Carrigan accepting a one-game suspension for a high tackle.

Talty's performances have seen him rewarded with a two-year full-time deal, and he said that while he was comfortable at the Bears, the idea of where he would end up was always at the back of his mind.

“I was happy with where I was, but I was always curious to know where I'd end up,” he said.

“Extending my time here at the Broncos, it's awesome that I keep getting to live this feeling and something I won't take for granted.

"It's something I'd never thought would happen, I just can't describe what it means to me."

The Knights junior has found a new lease on life in Brisbane after being part of the Melbourne Storm system as a member of the Bears.

With three tries to his name and 70 metres per contest, he has impressed head coach Michael Maguire who has made a point in his team selections of providing opportunities to those who deserve it.

Talty wasn't the first surprise for the club this year, with Gehamat Shibasaki and Jack Gosiewski both surprising to be named ahead of Deine Mariner and Brendan Piakura at the start of the season.

General manager of football Troy Thomson revealed Talty's work ethic and transition into the squad had been behind his success.

“From the moment Talts got here, he worked hard for his opportunity and had a great attitude," Thomson said.

“He had a smooth transition into first grade and has grown a lot in a short amount of time.

“He has brought plenty of impact off the bench and we are confident he's only going to get better, so it's great to lock him in for another two seasons.”